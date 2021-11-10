Soda Coin (SOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $26.73 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Soda Coin

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.