Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 34.90 Per Share

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SCT opened at GBX 1,936 ($25.29) on Wednesday. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,087.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,936.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

