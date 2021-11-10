Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $64.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $60.95. 7,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.