Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.07%. Analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

