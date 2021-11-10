Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.100 EPS.

SWX stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 449,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 51.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

