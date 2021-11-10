Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 16,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,917. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

