Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$11.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

DALXF stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

