SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,469 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.44. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,108. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.43 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.