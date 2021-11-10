SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $365.64

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $365.64 and last traded at $364.78, with a volume of 83493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $363.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 185.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

