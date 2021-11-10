SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,733,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.04. 182,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,397. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

