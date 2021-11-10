Spectiv Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00221109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00092779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

