Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Sprott stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.83. 15,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,589. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$35.86 and a 12-month high of C$57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

