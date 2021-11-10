Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Sells $650,000.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $14,471,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

