Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 21,769 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 235.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of The Shyft Group worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

