Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,687 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $8,784,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

