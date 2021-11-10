Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $463,000.

Shares of JUGGU stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

