Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 139.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

NYSE:BMO opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

