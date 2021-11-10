Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.12 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FormFactor by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $9,754,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 171.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 92,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of FORM opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

