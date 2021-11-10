Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after buying an additional 629,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 570,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

