Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Gentex by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 192,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 161,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

