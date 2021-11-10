SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.