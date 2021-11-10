Stabilize (STBZ) Market Cap Hits $105,145.52

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Stabilize has a total market cap of $105,145.52 and approximately $707.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stabilize has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00223051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00092311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Stabilize

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

