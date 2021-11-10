Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce $175.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.80 million. Standex International posted sales of $156.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $701.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $715.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $737.02 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $750.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,964 shares of company stock worth $417,669 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.