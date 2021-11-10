Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

NYSE:STN opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72. Stantec has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

