State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $70,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

CLDX opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 2.74. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.