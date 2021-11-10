State Street Corp Buys 19,427 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $68,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 56,680.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

