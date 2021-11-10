State Street Corp Increases Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019,539 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.97% of Outfront Media worth $69,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OUT opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

In other Outfront Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

