State Street Corp Purchases 192,609 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,609 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.69% of AXIS Capital worth $70,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

