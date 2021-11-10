Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $55.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of STZHF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 9,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593. Stelco has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $40.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

