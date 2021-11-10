Stem (NYSE:STEM) Issues Earnings Results

Stem (NYSE:STEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stem updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STEM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. 6,368,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,556. Stem has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $454,635.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stem stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Stem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

