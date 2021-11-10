Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo Sells 1,100 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $127.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

