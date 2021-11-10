StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 598,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $2,953,032.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $57,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

