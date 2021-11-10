stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00074604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00098726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,258.59 or 0.99396431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.44 or 0.07007751 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

