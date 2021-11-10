Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 447 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $84.69.
Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.