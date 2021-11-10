Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,812 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 3.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

