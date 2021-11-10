Stifel Financial Corp Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EVO Payments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EVOP opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

