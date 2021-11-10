Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 79.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

