Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in US Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.