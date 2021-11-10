Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

