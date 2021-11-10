Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 307.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESNT opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

