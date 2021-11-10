Stifel Financial Corp Sells 879 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.