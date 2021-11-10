Stifel Nicolaus Raises Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TOTZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:TOTZF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

