Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,826 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,450,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

BMY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 93,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,736. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

