Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.27. The stock had a trading volume of 201,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,116. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.73. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.