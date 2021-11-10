Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,858 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 188.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.2% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 36.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,499,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

JWN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,169. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,443.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

