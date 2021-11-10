Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $627.78. 19,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.34 and its 200-day moving average is $532.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $643.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

