Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 255,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637,555. The company has a market capitalization of $274.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -250.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

