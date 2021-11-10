Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.25. 101,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $1,032,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

