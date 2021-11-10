Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 387,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,274,408. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

