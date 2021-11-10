Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 257,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,767,289. The stock has a market cap of $205.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

